Volunteers Needed for the Ore To Shore Mountain Bike Epic

Volunteer to help our racers kick it into high gear during the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic on August 13th, 2022!

The O2S is a point-to-point race, with riders gearing up at the start line in Negaunee, where in 1844 iron ore was first discovered in the Superior region.

The long distance course travels through Ishpeming, past towering head frames from the heyday of underground mining, and then heads north into the beautiful wooded wilderness, crossing or running along side of the Dead River all the way into Marquette to the Lake Superior shoreline.

We’re looking for a range of skills and time commitments from volunteers to assist with the 2022 Ore To Shore. Help us organize in the days leading up to the event or on race day.

Volunteering opportunities include youth and adult registration, race starts, working the information booth or merchandise table, monitoring road crossings, helping at aid stations, trail sweepers, ribbon and awards distribution, and emceeing.

As a small token of appreciation, all volunteers will be given a free Ore To Shore 2022 race T-shirt. So, do you want to be part of the crew for Ore to Shore 2022?

Check out the entire list of volunteer opportunities here! Thanks for making a difference!

Would you rather ride in a race? Visit OreToShore.com for more information.