It’s Ore To Shore Week!

Memories of the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic 2021. (Andy Gregg / MQTphoto.com)

Volunteers and riders are gearing up for the 23rd annual Ore To Shore Mountain Bike Epic on Saturday!

The O2S is a point-to-point race, with riders gearing up at the start line in Negaunee, where in 1844 iron ore was first discovered in the Superior region. The long distance course travels through Ishpeming, past towering head frames from the heyday of underground mining, and then heads north into the beautiful wooded wilderness, crossing or running along side of the Dead River all the way into Marquette to the Lake Superior shoreline.

Preparing for Race Day

As a big reminder, there is no race day registration for Hard Rock (48 mile), Soft Rock (28 mile) and Shore Rock (10 mile) races. So, if you want to participate in those races, please register here. But, racers can register the day of for the shortest races. Little Rock and Littlest Rock racers may register and pick up packets at Lakeview Arena on Saturday between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

There is a field limit of 2,500 participants and race number transfers are not permitted. Registration is now open at OreToShore.com.

The night before the race, Friday, August 12th, all participants are invited to a spaghetti feed, sponsored by the Negaunee Lions Club. The dinner is $8 per adult, or $25 per family, and will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lakeview Arena in Marquette.

Race packet pick-up will also happen at the arena, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Any racers who don’t pick up their race packets on Friday night, can do Saturday morning. Click here for pick-up times and locations.

Race Day

For race day, Saturday, August 13th, there are also many considerations and logistics to keep in mind.

Please remember to wear your helmet on race day. Use of an approved helmet is required in all events.

There are also cut-off time considerations for the two longest races. As a courtesy to the many volunteers, riders failing to make it to Forestville Road (approx. 38 miles into Hard Rock; approx. 18 miles into Soft Rock) prior to 3:30 p.m. will be guided off of the course and taken to the finish area by support vehicle.

During the races, aid stations will be available on both the Hard Rock and Soft Rock courses. Natural spring water direct from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, courtesy of Norway Springs, and fruit will be available, as will Clif Bar Gel at most stations.

First aid services will at all aid stations and at the finish line. There will also be roaming medical personnel along the course routes.

If you feel like you are unable to finish the race, please know that it’s okay to drop out. If you should decide to drop out of the race, go to the nearest aid station and inform a race official of your decision. Support vehicles will be available for a ride from the aid station to the finish area in Marquette.

As for parking the day of, please check out the maps and directions in the parking section here.

Get Involved

Even if you won’t be racing there are still opportunities to volunteer. Check out all the options for making a difference here!

As a small token of appreciation, all volunteers will be given a free Ore To Shore 2022 race T-shirt.

Visit OreToShore.com for more information about Ore To Shore 2022! We can’t wait to see you on the ride!