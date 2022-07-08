Gearing Up for Ore To Shore 2022

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ore to Shore and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ore to Shore, visit www.oretoshore.com.

Kick it into high gear at the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic on August 13th, 2022!

The O2S is a point-to-point race, with riders gearing up at the start line in Negaunee, where in 1844 iron ore was first discovered in the Superior region. The long distance course travels through Ishpeming, past towering head frames from the heyday of underground mining, and then heads north into the beautiful wooded wilderness, crossing or running along side of the Dead River all the way into Marquette to the Lake Superior shoreline.

As Michigan’s largest mass start, point-to-point mountain bike event, race lengths vary so anyone, any age, and any skill level can participate, which include:

Hard Rock - 48 miles (Registrations received by July 31st will be $80, prices increase for later registrations)

Soft Rock - 28 miles (Registrations received by July 31st will be $80, prices increase for later registrations)

Shore Rock - 10 miles ($50)

Junior Rock - 4 miles ($15)

Little Rock - 1 mile ($10)

Littlest Rock - 50 yards ($10)

Each race is then divided up into age groups, which are determined the day of the races, by your age on that day. Learn more about the race lengths and expected terrain and conditions here, and about age groups here. New maps are also available for the three longest races.

There is a field limit of 2,500 participants and race number transfers are not permitted. Registration is now open at OreToShore.com.

The night before the race, Friday, August 12th, all participants are invited to a spaghetti feed, sponsored by the Negaunee Lions Club. The dinner is $8 per adult, or $25 per family, and will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lakeview Arena in Marquette. Race packet pick-up will also happen at the arena, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Any racers who don’t pick up their race packets on Friday night, can do Saturday morning. Click here for pick-up times and locations.

Cash prized will be awarded for the top racers in the 48-mile Hard Rock and 28-Mile Soft Rock races. New this year, the Awards Ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. outside of Lakeview Arena near the music and beer tent. We will start things off by announcing the bike raffle winner and there will be random prize drawings that all riders have a chance to win! (Need not be present at drawing- we’ll save your prize!)

Grab your entire family for a day of riding! The Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic invites families to participate in the Fastest Family challenge. The Fastest Family awards are open to families entering three or more immediate family members (living in the same household) in any combination of the 4-, 10-, 28- or 48-mile races. Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to the Top 5 overall, families with the fastest average speed (total combined miles/ total combined time). To qualify, be sure to check the box for a family team and enter your family name on the registration form.

So, are you and your family ready for an epic ride? Register today at OreToShore.com!