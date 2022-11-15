Give Back to Where it All Began

It’s almost time for the annual Northern Michigan University Day of Giving!

Coinciding with the national Giving Tuesday, this year we celebrate the Northern Reach and encourage you to give back to where it all began: At NMU!

Support the departments, programs or teams that helped shape your journey and give you a great education to head out into the world.

Gifts given to specific departments help to fund programs and resources available to students in the fields of study you choose.

The men’s and women’s athletic teams will use their gifts given for equipment and facility upgrades, and coaching funds, to improve player development, on and off the ice, court or field.

We also offer the ability to give for overall mental health and wellbeing initiatives across campus. Your support can help foster academic success, remove barriers to graduation, and give students support and coping skills they can use the rest of their lives. You can even donate directly to the NMU Food Pantry, which provides food and hygiene products to students in need.

Or, you can give to the area of greatest need, as determined by the college. And remember, gifts of all sizes matter!

The 2022 NMU Day of Giving will be on Tuesday, Nov. 29th. Learn more at connect.nmu.edu.