Tips for Your Holiday and New Year Budgets

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Northern Interstate Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Northern Interstate Bank, visit https://banknib.com.

The holiday spending can be difficult to manage at times, but budgeting before, during and after can help keep your finances in control.

The National Retail Federation says that over the last five years, Americans have spent an average of $641 on holiday gifts, and $363 on non-gift items like food, decorations, and other items. That’s more than $1,000!

Here’s some tips to help you with those gift expenses:

Plan a budget for each person on your list.

Consider making gifts for loved ones.

Don’t wait until the last minute for gift purchases.

Before buying, price check items to get the best deal.

Keep a list of items as you purchase them and bring it with you when you shop.

If purchasing online, don’t forget to factor in shipping costs.

When it comes to food purchases, it’s a good idea to use a meal planner app to plan for the appropriate amount of food to purchase. You can also save money by having a potluck style meal, where each guest brings a dish or two to share.

Reusing items can also help save money. Wrap gifts in brown paper bags or use other non-holiday wrapping paper you have around.

However you celebrate the holidays, we’ve got your back financially.

Happy Holidays from Northern Interstate Bank!

After the holidays, keeping a budget in mind can keep you financially stable into the new year.

Here’s some budgeting tips for your daily life:

Review all your expenses, big and small. This should include expenses like rent/mortgage; vehicle, credit card, and student loan payments; groceries; travel expenses, like gas for your vehicle; entertainment, including fees for streaming services; internet fees; medications and other necessary purchases.

Plan out what your absolutely needed expenses are and deduct from your paychecks each month.

Reconsider your subscription payments, especially for mobile apps or streaming services to see if you are adequately using them for what you pay.

Look into paying off debts earlier if possible. Even adding a bit more to principal payments can go a long way over the lifetime of a loan or card payoff.

Be sure to keep adding to your savings account, IRAs and 401ks.

Monitor your budget all year long to make sure you are staying on track.

If you would like additional financial planning help, please check with your bank to see what options are available for you.

Warm Wishes for a happy, healthy and financially abundant New Year!

