Keep Your Online Banking Secure During Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Online banking and mobile banking are a big part of today’s money management. At Northern Interstate Bank, we want to make sure you are keeping your digital banking secure during Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Whenever possible, using these simple security tips can help keep your banking and other online information safe, when on your phone or computer:

Enable multi-factor authentication for logins.

Use strong PINs and passwords and if you need help remembering them, a password manager can be very beneficial. Make sure what you choose is not easily accessible information, like your mother’s maiden name, birthdates, or phone numbers.

Always log out of your bank account when you are completed with your banking.

Always watch your bank accounts closely for signs of fraud or misuse.

Update your computer and mobile software whenever updates are available to you.

Recognize and report phishing to your banking provider in all instances. To contact Northern Interstate Bank, click here

Keeping this information secure is paramount to keeping your identity and finances safe.

For extra security, please follow these online safety steps, from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to avoid any instances of identity theft:

Do not share personal information over the internet unless you initiated the contact or you personally know the person you are dealing with.

Be suspicious if someone contacts you unexpectedly online and asks for your personal information, even if it seems legitimate.

Don’t give out personal information--especially your Social Security number, financial account information, and driver’s license number--to unsolicited requests online or over the phone.

Don’t use any unsecured Wi-Fi networks to process any bank transactions.

Assume online offers that seem too good to be true, are probably fraud.

Research any “apps” before downloading and don’t assume an “app” is legitimate just because it resembles the name of your bank or other company you are familiar with.

Check out more cybersecurity tips from the FDIC or check out “A Bank Customer’s Guide to Cybersecurity.”