The Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti hosting its 26th annual Charity Golf Outing

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Michigan Veterans Homes D.J. Jacobetti Charity Golf Outing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Michigan Veterans Homes D.J. Jacobetti Charity Golf Outing, visit https://www.michigan.gov/

Get your TaylorMade and Callaway golf clubs ready and be prepared to hit some balls because the Jacobetti Veterans Homes is hosting its annual golfing event.

The Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti is hosting its 26th annual Charity Golf Outing at the Marquette Heritage Golf Course at 1075 Grove St., Marquette on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 9 a.m.

The veterans home is accepting donations at various levels including Gold Sponsors ($5,000), Silver Sponsors ($2,500), Bronze Sponsors ($1,500) Hero Sponsors ($250) and Hole Sponsors ($150).

The Home is also seeking donations of gift certificates and new items for raffle prizes. Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsorships are requested by June 1, 2023 while Hero Sponsorships, Hole Sponsorships and raffle items are requested by June 10, 2023. All proceeds will go directly to benefit the members of the Jacobetti Veterans Homes.

To ensure everyone is recognized, all sponsors will be recognized with signage to signify their generous support!

The Home is requesting teams return the registration form with payment of $340 prior to June 10, 2023. The outing will be limited to 36 teams so early sign-up is recommended.

If you’d like to register for the golf outing or as a sponsor, click here.