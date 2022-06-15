Midway Rentals & Sales Hosting Kingsford Store Grand Opening Friday June 17th

Sponsored - Midway Rentals & Sales will be celebrating the Grand Opening of their new store in Dickinson County on Friday, June 17th in Kingsford.

The event will take place from 10am to 4pm with food and refreshments served in an Open House environment in their new location at 610 South Carpenter Avenue on the main business strip in Kingsford.

“We’ll be hosting about 35 vendors, incredible One-Day-Only Sales and various Live Demos throughout the day,” said Midway Rentals and Sales spokesperson Carl Knofski.

“We continue to be largest Bobcat Dealer in the Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin, but we also carry products from Milwaukee, Makita, Genie, Diablo and many other retail brands.

“We’ve always been known to supply and service both contractors and ‘Do-It-Yourself’ customers from our Marquette County location,” added Carl Knofski. “But now we’ll be more accessible to those same types of hard-working contractors and home-owners in the southern U.P. and into northeast Wisconsin.”

Midway Rentals & Sales has been serving the U.P. since 1979 by offering both New and Used Equipment Sales and Rentals, while maintaining a large inventory of Parts, plus an extremely knowledgeable Service Department.

For home owners and contractors, Midway Rentals & Sales offers equipment such as Tractors, Zero-Turn Lawn Mowers, Excavators, Skid Steers, Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts and Fork Lifts, along with smaller items like Power Tools, Compactors, Generators, Scaffolding, Welding & Plumbing Equipment, Pumps, Safety Equipment and much more.

Many DIY customers typically buy or rent items such as trailers, hand tools, power tools, compressors, lawn & garden equipment, pressure washers, building equipment, various types of hardware and similar items for their at home projects.

Midway Rentals & Sales also has a 24-hour Crane Service with 8-to-50-Ton Capacities (with or without operators), that serves the entire U.P. and northern Wisconsin.

For more information, come to the Open House on Friday, June 17th in Kingsford, or stop by their well-established facility in Marquette County at 43 Industrial Park Drive in Negaunee.

You also are encouraged to visit their fully secure website at: https://mrmqt.com.