MDOC hiring across the U.P.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is looking to recruit for positions as a Corrections Officer, Health Care Workers, Parole Agents and more.

With six facilities across 5 U.P. Counties, there are career opportunities for everyone.

See the Open House opportunities across the U.P. to learn more about a career in The Department of Corrections.

Dec 7 - Newberry Correctional Facility

Dec 8 - Chippewa & Kinross Correctional Facilities

Jan 4 - Baraga Correctional Facility

Jan 5 - Marquette Branch Prison