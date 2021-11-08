Maritime History on Tap at Ore Dock Brewing Company: The Storm that Sank the Edmund Fitzgerald

Maritime History on Tap at Ore Dock Brewing Company: The Storm that Sank the Edmund Fitzgerald

Sponsored - The Marquette Maritime Museum’s winter lecture series, Maritime History on Tap, is back!

Join us on November 9, at 7:00 pm, at the Ore Dock Brewing Company for “The Storm that Sank the Edmund Fitzgerald” featuring Matt Zika and Fred Stonehouse.

The event will begin with a very short annual meeting for the Marquette Maritime Museum Association. $5 suggested donation at the door.

This lecture will also available for purchase after the event. For more information, call 906-226-2006 or email mqtmaritimemanager@gmail.com.

The Ore Dock Brewing Company is located at 114 West Spring Street in downtown Marquette.

Maritime History on Tap is sponsored in part by grants from WE Energies Foundation, the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.