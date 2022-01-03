Maritime History on Tap Lecture Series Presents Marquette Shipwrecks at Ore Dock Brewing Company

Wreck of the Florida, 1886. Photo courtesy of Jack Deo.

Sponsored - Marquette, MI, January 4, 2022 – The Marquette Maritime Museum’s winter lecture series, Maritime History on Tap, presents “Marquette Shipwrecks” with maritime historian Dan Fountain. Over the years, the Marquette area has seen nearly 100 shipwrecks, ranging from minor groundings to mysterious disappearances with all hands. About a dozen of these vessels, victims of Lake Superior, left their remains on the lake bottom permanently.

Join the Marquette Maritime Museum at 7:00pm on January 4, 2022 at the Ore Dock Brewing Company, 114 W Spring Street. Dan will share stories of storm and fire, heroic rescues, and epic voyages, illustrated with underwater photos and video as well as historic images of Marquette, her harbor and the vessels lost there.

$5 suggested donation at the door. For more information, call 906-226-2006 or email mqtmaritimemanager@gmail.com. Maritime History on Tap is sponsored in part by grants from WE Energies Foundation, the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.