U.P. Desert Storm Veterans Invited to 30th Year Anniversary & Outreach Event

Sponsored - The Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a 30-Year Desert Storm Anniversary Veterans Reunion and Outreach Program.

The event will take place on September 18, 2021, on the campus of Northern Michigan University. It will be an open house format, which begins at 12:00 Noon and runs through 6:00pm, at the Northern Center.

Food and drinks will be provided throughout the day for veterans, family members and veteran advocates. The objective of the event is to bring Desert Storm Veterans together from across the UP and honor their service to our nation.

Craig Salo, Director of Marquette County Veterans Affairs stated, “There is significant value to bring our Desert Storm veterans together for this reunion. We will have Veteran Healthcare representatives, Veteran Center Counselors, Veteran Service Officers, and other advocates on site to honor our veterans’ service.

“To my knowledge this is the only anniversary reunion scheduled in the State of Michigan and we truly want honor the duty and sacrifice of our Desert Storm veterans,” added Salo. “We also will have historical displays, plus a keynote address from George LaBlonde III at 4:00pm.”

LaBlonde is a lifetime member of several veteran service organizations; and serves as Chairman of the Marquette County Veterans Affairs Committee. He served as a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot with the 101st Airborne Division during Desert Storm and been a strong veteran advocate in Marquette County for many years.

“This event is open to all Desert Storm veterans, their family members, and anyone who supports our military and our veterans,” noted LaBlonde. “It is hard to imagine that 30-years has gone by, but I firmly believe our success in Desert Storm was based on our focused training, strong leadership, and objectives clearly outlined by our commanders.

“It was a high water mark for our country and military,” LaBlonde added. “I am extremely proud of what all of our servicemembers did for their fellow soldiers, their combat units, and our country, so I am excited to spend time with them during the reunion.”

For more information, contact the Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs at 906-485-1781.