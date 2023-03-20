Students in Marquette and Alger Counties Need Your Support This May

Students in Marquette and Alger Counties Need Your Support This May

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Marquette Alger Regional Educational Services (MARESA) and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about MARESA, visit https://www.maresa.org.

Special education students in Marquette and Alger counties can use your support this May!

On the May 2, 2023 election ballot is a 20-year Special Education Millage Proposal, calling for a 1.5 mill tax increase. For only 42¢ a day per household (based on a home value of $200,000) or less, we can make a difference for our students and the future of the U.P.

Official wording for the proposal that voters will see at the polls is:

“Shall the limitation on the annual property tax previously approved by the electors of Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency, Michigan, for the education of students with a disability be increased by 1.5 mills ($1.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 20 years, 2023 to 2042, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2023 is approximately $4,765,811 from local property taxes authorized herein?”

Right now, special education services in Marquette and Alger counties are underfunded by at least $4.8 million, which causes our 12 local school districts to use general fund dollars to cover the difference. Overall, this reduces resources and programs available for all students.

If this millage is approved, the new funding will provide much-needed relief for our schools’ general funds. Those unrestricted general fund dollars can be invested in such areas as improved learning environments, mental health support, safety and infrastructure updates, extracurricular activities and added classroom support.

More special education funding is needed to provide required services under one of 13 disability areas, including: Autism, Severe Multiple Impairment, Blindness/Visual Impairment, Physical Impairment, Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Otherwise Health Impairment, Early Childhood Development Delay, Specific Learning Disability, Emotional Impairment, Speech & Language Impairment, Cognitive Impairment, or Traumatic Brain Injury.

Learn more about the Special Education Millage Proposal on the MARESA website.

You can vote by absentee ballot now, or in-person on Election Day, May 2, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Click here to locate your polling station.

Paid for by Marquette-Alger RESA, 321 E. Ohio Street, Marquette, MI 49855.