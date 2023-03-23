Special Education Millage on May Ballot in Marquette and Alger Counties

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Marquette-Alger RESA, visit https://www.maresa.org.

There is a Special Education Millage on the ballot in Marquette and Alger counties this May.

The May 2, 2023 election ballot includes a 20-year Special Education Millage Proposal, calling for a 1.5 mill tax increase. If approved, this means for only 42¢ a day per household (based on a home value of $200,000) would make a difference for our local students and the U.P. community.

Right now, special education services in the school districts of Marquette and Alger counties are underfunded by about $5 million each year, forcing our school districts to use general fund dollars to cover the difference. Overall, this reduces resources and programs available for all students.

If this millage is approved, the new funding would provide much-needed relief for our schools’ general funds. Those unrestricted general fund dollars could be invested in such areas as improved learning environments, mental health supports, school safety, extracurriculars, and facilities that are used for both student and community activities.

Marquette-Alger RESA has put this millage on the ballot on behalf of the twelve (12) public school districts and one (1) public school academy in the two-county area. If the millage passes, all of the funding from the millage would be distributed to the local districts.

Official wording for the proposal that voters will see at the polls, or on their absentee ballots, is:

“Shall the limitation on the annual property tax previously approved by the electors of Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency, Michigan, for the education of students with a disability be increased by 1.5 mills ($1.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 20 years, 2023 to 2042, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2023 is approximately $4,765,811 from local property taxes authorized herein?”

You can vote by absentee ballot now, or in-person on Election Day, May 2, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Click here to locate your polling station.

Learn more about the Special Education Millage Proposal on the MARESA website.

