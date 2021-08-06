People of Marquette: Why Barrel + Beam owners chose here to grow their business and family

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Make It Marquette and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Make It Marquette, visit https://makeitmqt.com/.

The UP is America’s most beautiful landscape and best kept secret. From the dramatic waterfalls to the dazzling fall displays of brilliant orange and red, just one visit has many people wondering about what a permanent life here would look like or how it’s even possible.

The answer is a lot easier than you’d think thanks to growing opportunities in remote and mobile work!

That’s why Make it Marquette wanted to talk to the folks who call this place home. Through the new series “People of Marquette,” Yoopers tell their stories that prove just because you come from outside the area, doesn’t make you an outsider here. No matter how long your stay - a week or a lifetime, when you Make it Marquette, you become part of a welcoming Yooper family right away.

Just ask Marina Dupler and Nick VanCourt who started the award-winning Barrel + Beam brewery in the historic Northwoods building.

You can start a brewery anywhere, but there’s something special about Marquette. Young professionals find themselves surrounded in adventure throughout pristine nature and along the sparkling shorelines of Superior. Parents provide their kids a childhood like no other with endless outdoor play in the woods, lakes, and rivers right in their backyard.

“Everything is so at your fingertips in Marquette – the outdoors, the indoors, the water…it takes five minutes to be out there. You don’t have to spend time getting out to the outdoors…Marquette has the best of all worlds…friendly, great schools [and] safe extracurricular activities,” Marina said.

While access to outdoor fun makes Marquette special, the people make it feel like home. It’s a community that makes instant bonds and puts an energetic momentum into change.

“There’s lots of opportunity here for your ideas,” said Nick. “People are passionate about things. People can move to Marquette and do things.”

The two got their start in Menominee County, but they met at Northern Michigan University. After graduation, life brought them south to Madison, Wisconsin where Nick discovered a love for brewing.

The Upper Peninsula always called in the background for them to come home, so when Nick got the opportunity for work in Marquette, the decision was easy. During that time, Marina and Nick saw an opportunity for a brewery unlike any in Marquette with a community eager to embrace it.

“The bankers believed in us before we even believed in ourselves…people were excited, and cheering… the community support will be here in Marquette no matter what, we’re really blessed,” Marina said.

In 2017, Barrel + Beam got its official start when Marina and Nick finalized their concept for the brewery and closed on the Northwoods building.

Just like Marina and Nick, the Northwoods building had a humble and tenacious start. In 1933, just as the United States began to emerge from the Great Depression, Emma and Fred Klumb took a big financial risk. They sold their farm in Wisconsin to find a new home in Marquette. They bought eight densely wooded acres to pursue a dream as wild as the landscape: The Northwoods Supper Club.

The family slowly carved out that dream log by log while they lived in a tent. Together with their two daughters, Emma and Fred watched the Northwoods cabin take shape by the work of their own hands.

At a time when most people didn’t own cars, the supper club seemed destined to fail being several miles from downtown, but it stayed open from 1934 to 2007. During its height, the Northwoods was the premiere place to go for weddings, first dates, and most importantly, dancing. Its reputation stretched to all ends of the UP for exquisite from-scratch food and drink selection.

It wasn’t an immediate jump from paperwork to pouring for Marina and Nick either: The once grand building fell into a state of disrepair. What was the go-to for special occasions now housed pigeons in the rafters. Squirrels lived in the ceiling’s numerous holes as snow fell through, piling up and melting on the floor below.

But just like Marina and Nick’s dream, the mighty logs that held up the walls and the building’s sturdy foundation didn’t waver. The two wanted to respect and pay homage to Marquette’s history and the Northwood’s place in it, so they got to work fixing up the space in a very intentional way. This commitment to preserving the past threads itself throughout Marquette small businesses.

After a careful and at times difficult renovation, Barrel + Beam was ready to open its doors in 2018.

Since then, Barrel + Beam has continued the Northwoods Supper Club’s commitment to small batch excellence through its world-class farmhouse and barrel-aged beers and ciders. Every glass contains the superior quality of ingredients, process and experience that is synonymous with the Barrel + Beam brand. With a focus on Michigan-made ingredients and water, you taste the Great Lakes state in every sip.

But, this is not the end of the story for Marina and Nick. We can expect more expansion and more dreams made reality soon! While they wouldn’t reveal too much about their upcoming plans, the community is ready to support whatever journey comes next for Barrel + Beam.

This story of community-supported success doesn’t have to be unique to Nick and Marina. Theirs is just one of many stories of the People of Marquette. Come make your home in Marquette and see for yourself why it may be just what you needed to see your dreams become reality.