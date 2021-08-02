Mackinaw City Comes Alive!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mackinaw Area Visitors Bureau and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mackinaw Area Visitors Bureau, visit https://www.mackinawcity.com/

Mackinaw City is your perfect place to PLAY and STAY!

Finding the perfect place to stay during your Mackinaw Adventure is just a phone call or a click away. There are over 2400 hotel/motel rooms, and luxurious Bed & Breakfasts in the Mackinaw City and surrounding Area. We have accommodations that will exceed your expectations but not your budget. This small harbor village takes pride in providing vacation accommodations that are comfortable and convenient.

The Mackinac Straits Area is proud to be the home of three National Historic sites, a unique shopping village with free nightly laser light shows at dusk and a live evening lumberjack show. Mackinaw City offers an abundance of things to do from exploring the history of reenactments of Colonial Michilimackinac, Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse and the Ice Breaker Mackinaw, to flying high above the trees on the zip line at Historic Mill Creek Discovery Park, or above the waters while you are parasailing. There’s hiking, fishing, golf and endless adventures, all waiting for you at Mackinaw City.

Day Trips from Mackinaw City also present a number of exciting options. While visiting the area, you can easily take in these exciting opportunities:

Mackinac Island Tour - Known as the Crown Jewel of Michigan, Mackinac Island is one of the only communities of its kind where motor vehicles are banned. Bicycles and horse drawn carriages will take you…

Fall Color Tour - This is a full day fall color tour of the west coast taking in the beautiful fall color the first three weeks of October.

Upper Peninsula - This is a full day of sightseeing, so you will want to rise and shine early.

West Coast - The drive from Mackinaw City south on the West Coast of Northern Michigan is a scenic tour of quaint villages and towns.

East Coast - What is the Sunrise Side? It is the East Coast (Lake Huron side) of Michigan.

Canadian Train Tour - The International Bridge spans the waters of Lake Superior just as they head into the Locks of Sault Ste. Marie. This bridge joins Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada just 50 minutes north of Mackinaw City.

Mackinaw City is also excited to present something special for the community every Friday night...

FIREWORKS!

Join us in downtown Mackinaw City every Friday during the summer season to watch fireworks decorate the sky in a colorful celebration of the season!

You can also plan to join us for one of our biggest annual events this September.

63rd Labor Day Bridge Walk - Monday, Sep 6th, 2021Join thousands for the annual LABOR DAY BRIDGE WALK. This event has been held every year since 1958. The walk begins at 7:00 a.m. on Labor Day and concludes at 11:00 a.m. This is the only day of the year that walking the “Mighty Mac” is allowed.

We hope to see you out in beautiful Mackinaw City!

For more information, visit us online at https://www.mackinawcity.com/