DRIVE TO CARE: Make a Difference, One Ride at a Time

Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) wants to help you make a difference in the lives of others, one drive at at time.

LBFE is currently seeking volunteers across Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties to support its updated Medical Transportation Program. This program helps elders maintain their independence and health by providing rides to medical appointments, and company from the volunteer drivers.

Annually, LBFE in the Upper Peninsula provides more than 800 rides. Right now, LBFE estimates that an additional 50 volunteers are needed to help elderly across these counties.

Our volunteers tell us that they get just as much out of these rides as the person they are driving to an appointment.

“As the need continues to grow, so does our need for volunteer drivers,” says Carol A. Korpela, LBFE executive director. “While our staff works tirelessly to meet this need, volunteers are a critical part of our program in not only providing rides to medical appointments, but in also fulfilling our mission of helping to reduce isolation and loneliness among elders while helping them remain independent. We hope to have more volunteers so our staff can be ready to help the many other elders in need of support for not only medical transportation, but other critical services.”

One rider, Bill Polkinghorn, says that these trips to his medical appointments is vital to his well-being, social connection, and sense of support.

“I can rely on them and have that special connection with my driver,” says Polkinghorn.

And for you, making that connection with an elderly neighbor can boost your spirit, too. Volunteering is beneficial to the volunteer for so many reasons, including stress reduction, combating depression and anxiety, creating a sense of accomplishment and providing a sense of purpose. It also is an easy way to make new connections with people and get involved in your community. The benefits of volunteering are endless!

By becoming a volunteer with LBFE, you can:

Help drive elders to medical appointments.

Make meaningful connections with isolated people in your community.

Volunteer on your schedule.

Receive stipends to help with gas if needed.

Individuals interested in volunteering with Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly must to submit an application, receive a background check, and complete a free orientation and training. Click here to submit your volunteer application or call 906-482-6944. If you are unable to volunteer, donations are also accepted.