Treating Skin Cancer with Dr. Mercy at Lilly Dermatology

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lilly Dermatology and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lilly Dermatology, visit LillyDermMD.com.

Did you know you can get high-quality medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services in Upper Michigan, including for the treatment of skin cancer? You can with Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo at Lilly Dermatology in Marquette.

Dr. Mercy is a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon. She and her team provide comprehensive care, using modern scientific practices to help keep your skin looking healthy, by being healthy. Lilly Dermatology’s nationally recognized practice combines Dr. Mercy’s unrivaled experience with the latest in laser technology.

Dr. Mercy is committed to excellence in dermatologic care and specializes in general medical dermatology. She is also recognized for her expertise in the treatment of skin cancer using Mohs micrographic surgery.

On a recent episode of TV6′s The Ryan Report, Host Don Ryan sits down with Dr. Mercy to discuss the signs and symptoms of skin cancer, as well as treatments available at Lilly Dermatology. Ryan shared his experience with treating skin cancer, his own on his nose, but learned early on in his treatment that skin cancer is not to be taken lightly.

“Skin cancer is kind of rare where it won’t hurt you immediately, but over time it will continue to grow,” says Dr. Mercy. “I think people are becoming more aware that skin cancers can be very deadly, especially with melanoma and other squamous cell [cancers]. So, people are starting to take it a bit more serious now.”

Dr. Mercy says catching skin cancer early is the most important part in treating it.

“Early detection is key,” says Dr. Mercy. “Any skin cancer can be cured if we catch it early.”

She says if you have a spot of skin cancer for 5-10 years, once it’s known that it’s skin cancer, it might be too late to cure it, because it’s likely spread internally. “But, if we catch it early, we can surgically remove it, and there’s about a 98-99% cure rate,” says Dr. Mercy.

She says most of what she sees in practice at Lilly Dermatology are “atypical moles” which can be removed so they don’t lead to melanoma.

Ryan was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. “It’s usually from sun damage, that might have even happened 20 or 30 years ago,” says Dr. Mercy. “Most people think that ‘Oh, maybe it was the last sunburn I got,’ but usually something happens, you get a lot of sun, you get DNA damage in your skin, and then the cells cannot repair themselves and you get the skin cancer that you have called squamous cell.”

This type of skin cancer is treated with Mohs micrographic surgery. That takes place locally in Marquette.

“You’re awake, you can talk to me,” says Dr. Mercy. “We use local anesthetic to kind of numb you. I mark the spot. Then I take my ‘special tool’ and I kind of go around and under, and I take what I see. And I usually take 1-2 millimeters outside of the bump that you have.”

That tissue is then processed under a microscope at the in-house lab at Lilly Dermatology, to make sure there are no cancer cells around or under the cancerous tissue.

“The main goal [of Mohs surgery] is to take out the cancer, but still preserve your normal anatomy,” says Dr. Mercy. “So hopefully, when we’re done, no one should know anything ever happened to you.”

Ryan shared his personal treatment of his skin cancer removal in the video above. Please note that some of the images a graphic in nature and may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Ryan’s cancer was completely removed, but Dr. Mercy noted that there was extensive sun damage present.

“You have on the surface of the skin, there’s a lot of sun damage present,” Dr. Mercy says to Ryan following his cancer removal. “All that sun damage are potential cells that could potentially become cancer again, so it’s very important that you wear your sunscreen when you’re outside.”

You can find sunscreen and other skin products in the Lilly Dermatology online shop. The shop features products that have been specially curated by Dr. Mercy, including both quality, name brands and Dr. Mercy’s own line of affordable products with high percentages of active ingredients.

Watch the entire episode of The Ryan Report above, where Dr. Mercy shares one final note with Ryan.

“I think skin cancer is very preventable, but I think a lot of people don’t like wearing sunscreen,” she says. “I think part of it too is we have to find the best sunscreen that works for patients, that patients actually want to apply. And, if you find a bump, or a spot that’s bleeding, that’s growing, that’s just not getting better, just come in and we can have it looked at. It’s always better to have a look at it when it’s small, and we can give you piece of mind.”

The Lilly Dermatology main office is on West Washington Street in downtown Marquette, but services are also offered in Escanaba and Munising. Call 906-362-7546 today to schedule your consultation with Dr. Mercy! Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For your skin concerns and treatment, head to Lilly Dermatology to see Dr. Mercy.

Visit LillyDermMD.com for more information.