Revamp Your Skin Care Routine for Fall

Did you know you can get high-quality medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services in Upper Michigan? You can with Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo at Lilly Dermatology. And Dr. Mercy knows the importance of skin care, especially as the seasons change.

No matter your skin type--oily, dry or combination--adapting your skin care routine when weather gets colder and drier is important. The biggest part of that is knowing what moisturizer is best for you. When the season changes, the humidity levels in the air drop, which leads to more dry and irritated skin through fall and winter. Here’s some things to consider for your skin type, as you revamp your skin care routine.

Oily skin? Find a moisturizer with hyaluronic acid.

Oily skin tends to fare better in the colder months than other skin types, but it’s still important to make sure you’re using the right products. Skin care products with hyaluronic acid help to retain moisture and attract water to skin, which hydrates acne-prone complexions while hindering breakouts.

Dry skin? Use rich ointments and slow down on facial scrubs.

With your dry skin, if you are using a facial brush or scrub, those can exacerbate your existing dry complexion so tone it down during the fall and winter. Also, use a thicker moisturizer, or ointment, for troublesome areas like elbows and knees. Another consideration for those with dry skin is thinking about adding a humidifier once the heat is running regularly in your home. Adding some moisture back into the air indoors can benefit your skin, nose, mouth and eyes.

Combination skin? Treat cheeks and T-zone differently.

With combination skin, your cheeks are often drier than your T-zone. In fall and winter, treating these areas differently will lead to healthier skin overall. For your cheeks, use a stronger moisturizer, preferably one with hyaluronic acid, to retain moisture and protect it from damaging winds. For the T-zone, apply a lightweight, noncomedogenic moisturizer or none at all.

For all skin types: Don’t forget the SPF!

Make sure your daily skin care routine includes products with SPF. Upper Peninsula fall and winter weather can be really harsh on your skin. Snow and ice reflect sun’s rays, actually even intensifying them. The fall and winter winds and low moisture levels can also be very tough on your skin. Moisturizers with SPF protect skin from harmful sun rays, and can add moisture back into your skin, addressing both skin concerns through one simple step.

