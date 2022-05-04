KBOCC Summer Courses Begin May 9th; Last Day to Register is May 6th; Enroll Online Today

Sponsored - L’ANSE, Mich. - If you are looking to enroll or continue taking classes with Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa CC, the last day to register for classes for the Summer 2022 Semester is this Friday, May 6, 2022.

Visit the KBOCC website today at: www.kbocc.edu for course listings and descriptions, credit hours earned and online registration information.

Application information can be obtained by logging onto: https://my.kbocc.edu/ICS/Admissions/Apply_Now.jnz?portlet=Apply_Online .

Registration for the Summer 2022 Semester can be found by visiting: https://www.kbocc.edu/students/admissions/registration .

The complete listing of Summer 2022 Semester course offerings can be viewed online at: https://www.kbocc.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Summer-2022-Course-Schedule-4-18-22-2.pdf .

Several Associates Degrees are offered to KBOCC students. For a complete list, please click on the following link for more information: https://www.kbocc.edu/academics/degree-programs .

KBOCC also offers several Certificate programs for its students by logging onto: https://www.kbocc.edu/academics/certificate-programs .

The KBOCC Summer Semester runs from May 9th through July 1st of 2022. The educational institution offers the lowest cost per credit in the region and free laptops are available to all eligible incoming students. KBOCC offers Federal Financial Aid and the Michigan Indian Tuition Waiver to qualifying students. Several internal and external scholarships also are awarded to eligible students.

As an additional healthy lifestyle benefit, free Fitness Memberships are available to enrolled students.

Students also may also sign up for courses in person by visiting the Wabanung Campus located at 770 N. Main St in L’Anse, Mich. Prospective students can contact the KBOCC Admissions Office at 906-524-8105 or email: admissions@kbocc.edu for more information.