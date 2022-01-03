KBOCC Offering Michigan Indian Tuition Waiver for Spring Semester; Courses Begin Jan 10th

Sponsored - The Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa College Community (KBOCC) will be offering the Michigan Indian Tuition Waiver (MITW) for Native American students enrolling in courses for the upcoming Winter 2022 semester. Courses are set to begin on Monday, Jan 10th.

“The KBOCC and Keweenaw Bay Indian Community has work tirelessly to be able to provide our Tribal members and other Native American students this opportunity for funding their education,” said KBOCC President Lori Ann Sherman. “We’re so proud of this moment; it was a long time in the works.”

The MITW is a program enacted by Public Act 174 of 1976, which waives the tuition costs for eligible Native Americans in public community colleges or universities within the State of Michigan. The MITW is open to current undergraduates.

In order to be eligible for the MITW, Native American students must be a Michigan resident and have resided in Michigan for twelve consecutive months at the time of application. The students also must qualify for admission at a public institution in Michigan; be one-quarter (1/4) Native American blood quantum; and be an enrolled citizen of a U.S. Federally Recognized Tribe.

MITWs are awarded for any credit amount, degree track or certificate. There is no limit on how many times a student may use the MITW. There is no deadline, however, the student must use the waiver in the semester in which they are currently enrolled.

“KBOCC is committed to investing in young people, and the Michigan Indian Tuition Waiver will help turn our small community into a better place,” added Sherman. “We hope the program will not only encourage new KBIC Tribal members to further their education, but also Tribal students from throughout the State of Michigan to attend KBOCC.”

MITW applications are available on the KBOCC student portal. For all additional required documentation, please contact the KBOCC Financial Aid Office at 906-524-8109 or email your questions to: financialaid@kbocc.edu. Fall semester application information can be obtained by visiting the KBOCC website at: www.kbocc.edu.