KBOCC Offering Culinary Arts Certificate Program; Courses Begin Jan 10th; Register Online Today

Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College (KBOCC) in L’Anse, Mich., is offering a Culinary Arts Certificate Program as part of its 2022 curriculum.

Students completing this certificate program will learn the fundamentals of the culinary arts of cooking methods, flavor development, techniques, world cuisines, baking and pastry, and more. This program will give students a hands-on understanding of the professional kitchen and the skills needed for employment in the growing food industry.

The KBOCC Culinary Arts certificate can be achieved in less than two years. Meghan O’Connell is the Culinary Adjunct instructor who oversees all the classes that are put on the schedule in order to fulfill the certificate requirements that the students will be taking in the program.

Upon completion of the Culinary Arts Certificate Program students will be able to:

Demonstrate the skills necessary for the service of quality foods in a professional setting

Administer professionalism to lead by example when working with others

Calculate recipe quantities to follow standard recipe procedures

Utilize equipment in commercial kitchens safely

Practice safe food handling techniques while maintaining good personal hygiene

In speaking with Culinary Arts Instructor Megan O’Connell, she shared her knowledge regarding some commonly asked questions from students considering enrollment in the Culinary Arts Certificate program.

Q) What types of jobs can a student apply for after completing the certificate?

“While it is not a requirement for an entry level kitchen job, obtaining the culinary certificate will put you ahead of the rest of the field,” said O’Connell. “You will need less on the job training and will begin your cooking career with confidence. You will have the skills to be able to start cooking on the hot line, instead of possibly needing to start in a lower position, such as a prep cook or dishwasher.”

Q) Who should consider enrolling in the certificate program or any of the culinary classes offered at KBOCC and why?

“Someone who is interested in starting a cooking career, even beyond restaurant work, stated O’Connell. “If you’re looking to start a food truck, small business of your own, our management or business classes included in the certification will help prepare students for those careers. The classes would also be great for someone who is non-degree seeking and looking to build their skills for cooking at home or just wanting something fun to do during the week.”

Q) What are the typical pay scales for students earning a certificate degree in Culinary Arts in our region?

“Generally, line cooks in Baraga County area and Houghton area earn approximately $14-$15/hour,” said O’Connell. “I do not know I can say with certainty there are different wages, depending on the employer and qualifications, but that is a common range in our area.”

Q) What are some of your personal highlights from your career after taking courses in the Culinary Arts program as both a Chef and now an instructor?

“There are many opportunities out there if you are willing to take the risk, but being asked to teach at KBOCC was a great achievement for me,” added O’Connell. “Personally, I love feeling that I am doing something important, and that I made a difference in the lives of our students.”

Q) Do you have any final advice for incoming students deciding on a future in the culinary arts field?

“Have fun with it and don’t take yourself too seriously while you are trying to learn,” commented O’Connell. “Culinary Arts is expressive, artistic, and you really can’t go wrong learning these skills. A potential mistake in a recipe may not turn out to be a mistake after all, but actually the creation of a new dish!”

Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College is fortunate to have O’Connell’s knowledge and experience not only in the classroom, but also as its Chef in the Three Sister’s Café where she oversees daily lunches for staff and students. This free service is one of the many perks that KBOCC students enjoy during lunch time.

The course requirements for the Culinary Arts Certificate, which also is listed in the Academic Catalog on the KBOCC website under the Academics section, is as follows:

Business Requirements Credits

BS110 Introduction to Business (3 Credits)

BS149 Business Administrative Procedures (4 Credits)

Culinary Requirements Credits

FN101 Introduction to Culinary Skills (2 Credits)

FN102 Advanced Culinary Skills (3 Credits)

FN130 Baking and Pastry (2 Credits)

FN140 Food Safety and Sanitation with ServSafe (3 Credits)

FN145 Nutrition and Sustainability (3 Credits)

FN201 Local and Native Cuisine (2 Credits)

FN202 Essentials of Restaurant Management (3 Credits)

FN230 Baking and Pastry II (2 Credits)

FN Electives (9 Credits)

Total Credits Required 36

Students interested in enrolling in classes within the Culinary Arts certificate program, should email Betti Szaroletta in Admissions at admissions@kbocc.edu or contact her office at (906) 524-8105. Students also may register online at kbocc.edu/apply.

The mission of the Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College is to provide post-secondary education rich in Ojibwa culture, tradition, and beliefs that support life-long learning.

This mission will be accomplished by providing a professional, dedicated, open-minded, and enthusiastic faculty, teaching a challenging, intellectually rigorous, and relevant curriculum in a culturally sensitive environment that is safe and conducive to learning.