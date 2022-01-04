KBOCC Introducing New Business Start-Up Program Courses in Spring 2022 Semester; Classes Start Jan 10th

Sponsored - Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College (KBOCC) is going to have their Small Business Start-Up certificate completely online in the Spring of 2022. This means that those students wishing to take the Small Business Start-Up program can now do every course without stepping foot on campus.

This is going to enable hopefully more students the ease of taking classes at their leisure if they have work to do and cannot attend classes on campus. This flexibility will take the stress off from the student who wants to earn a certificate in less time on their own time.

The Small Business Start-Up certificate program can be a launch to gain the expertise and tools needed to pursue a new business venture, starting and operating a business, developing a business plan, obtaining financing, marketing a product or service, and developing an effective accounting system .

Formed out of American Indian identity, the mission of KBOCC is to provide post-secondary education rich in Ojibwa culture, tradition and beliefs that supports life-long learning.

This mission will be accomplished by providing a professional, dedicated, open-minded and

enthusiastic faculty, teaching a challenging, intellectually rigorous and relevant curriculum in a culturally sensitive environment safe and conductive to learning.

Students completing this certificate program will gain the expertise and tools needed to pursue a new business venture. Students will also be well-positioned to continue their studies toward the KBOCC Business Administration Associate Degree, since the certificate includes the core components of the Associate Degree.

The curriculum covers the fundamentals of starting and operating a business, developing a business plan, obtaining financing, marketing a product or service and developing an effective accounting system, as well as exploring the option of DBE designation.

If you earn the Small Business Start-Up certificate from KBOCC, you will be able to understand the elements of Marketing, Accounting, Management, Supervision and Entrepreneurship to start and run a business.

The Small Business Start-Up certificate program can easily be achieved in two semesters at KBOCC. Some students have achieved the certificate and also continued for their two-year Associate of Science degree in Business Administration.

The two-year degree program is an extension of the small business certificate program which would lead to career opportunities including a variety of situations in accounting, retail stores, insurance companies/agencies, banks, information technology, and many types of small business settings.

Students completing this program will earn the Associate of Science degree. Graduates will be ready for entry level positions or to transfer to a baccalaureate granting institution to continue their education. It also provides students with the skills and experiences that will assist them in functioning as a consumer in today’s modern society.

If one is interested in pursuing the two-year Associate of Science degree at KBOCC, there would be an additional (47) credits required. The majority of the credits are General Education requirements that are needed in all two-year degree programs at KBOCC. There is also an Anishinaabe Awareness elective of either Ojibwa Language and Culture I or Anishinaabe Values and Philosophy; plus Business Communication, Business Law, Microeconomics, and Principles of Information Systems and Capstone seminar.

In the classes that are taken, the student will also get use in the following programs: Power Point, Publisher, Excel and Word. Many opportunities in the classroom for presentations given about topics are covered in the textbooks.

When completion has been done of the first semester for certificate or two-year degree program, there is possibility for the students to enter work study or internships either at KBOCC or in the community for Small Business, Office, Secretarial or Management services in the area. This is on the job training which is very valuable and could lead to permanent job placement or during completion of education through KBOCC.

You may ask yourself – why should I attend Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College’s Small Business Start-Up or two-year Business Administration Associates of Science degrees? The reason is easy and here is why: KBOCC’s Business Administration department chair and adjuncts who teach the business classes are also active in their fields and community to promote their program. They have many years of experience teaching what they love and also are striving to learn the newest and exciting information that is technologically savvy and current in the world of business not only in the face of local, but state and global awareness.

For more information, please visit:

www.kbocc.edu/apply and www.kbocc.edu/register

Both of the above links can get your application and registration process started at the same time.

Visit the KBOCC portal to familiarize yourself with where your classroom hub is located, classroom handouts, quizzes, tests and discussion boards. When using the portal you will communicate with your instructor and peers during your class. The portal also manages your kbocc.edu email, where there is constant communication of campus activities, closures, and any extracurricular or functions that may be going on at the campus or online via Zoom.

The KBOCC portal link is:

https://my.kbocc.edu/ics