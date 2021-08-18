KBOCC Creates New Associate Degree in Liberal Studies: Health Sciences Emphasis

Sponsored - L’Anse, Mich. – Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College (KBOCC) announces its new Associate Degree program in Liberal Studies: Health Sciences Emphasis. This program is an option for students interested in a variety of healthcare career fields.

Students will complete courses at the 100 and 200 levels to build the knowledge and skills to help them decide on a healthcare career. The courses also serve further advance those already working in a healthcare career, as well as to assist those transferring into a particular healthcare field of study.

The choices for areas of study include, but are not limited to, Nursing, Pre-Medicine, Pre-Dentistry, Pre-Veterinary, Healthcare Administration, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, and many others.

During this program, students will be provided the opportunity to explore many of the healthcare career fields within our local community.

This will be done through a “shadowing” experience in their first year of the program, where students are required to complete 80 hours of shadowing with an approved healthcare professional of their choice.

In addition to gaining a better understanding of the healthcare field, the shadowing also gives students valued experience in a healthcare environment, allowing participants to observe how members of the healthcare team interact to provide safe, quality care for their patients. Students also will learn the importance of safety protocols, confidentiality, and how to build trusting relationships with clients and family members. Another aspect of the course provides students the opportunity to learn about deficiencies in the healthcare system while creating projects and solutions to benefit those in the community.

Healthcare is not only about caring for individuals, but also ensuring that providers have the resources needed to maintain or improve the overall health of their patients.

Upon completion of this degree program, students will be able to demonstrate competency in critical thinking within the healthcare setting, incorporate sensitivity and understanding of the diverse cultures of individuals who they will interact with on a daily basis.

They also will learn to communicate effectively with clients, families, and community members; employ applicable health and safety protocols; demonstrate competence in calculations and measures; as well as apply sound healthcare principles in the workplace and its communities.

Paula Roth, MSN Ed., RN, serves as Director of this newly created KBOCC program. She has 20 years of experience as a nurse, while serving as a Nurse Educator the past five years. Mrs. Roth was raised in Baraga County and graduated from L’Anse High School in 1987. She obtained her Associate Degree of Science in Nursing at Fayetteville Community College in Fayetteville, NC.

Upon returning to the area in 2001, she was employed at Baraga County Memorial Hospital and remains employed there as an on-call staff member. Mrs. Roth went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Northern Michigan University; and her Master of Science in Nursing from Ferris State University.

She has been employed at KBOCC for the past three years, helping to initiate a Certified Nursing Assistant Certificate Program and now the Associate Degree in Liberal Studies: Health Sciences Emphasis.

Her goal is to develop more healthcare related degree programs that will not only benefit the college, but more importantly, the students and community at large.

For more information about these degree or certificate programs, contact Department Chair Paula Roth via email at proth@KBOCC.edu. To apply for admission to KBOCC, contact Admissions Officer Betti Szaroletta at 906-524-8304 or email admissions@KBOCC.edu.

Online applications are available by visiting the KBOCC website at: https://www.kbocc.edu/students/admissions.