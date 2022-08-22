Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Honor Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Honor Credit Union, visit https://www.honorcu.com.

At Honor Credit Union, we want to help make your home fit your needs. Don’t move, improve!

A home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a great way to pay for life’s projects. By using your home’s equity as collateral, you can make your home work for you!

Deciding which option is best for you is a good starting point.

A HELOC is a great product if you’re looking to do multiple projects or would just like to have emergency funds on hand. HELOC’s also have flexible payment options and typically offer the lowest payment of any home equity product. However, we recommend you reach out to our team members if you have any questions.

A Home Equity Loan is great for a one-time expense, like remodeling a room in a house, adding a bathroom, a vacation, wedding, college tuition, or car repair. It’s also a great option for consolidating and paying off high-interest debt, such as credit cards or student loans.

At Honor Credit Union, we recommend you talk to one of our home loan experts, who will listen to your story, what your plans are, and advise you of the best solution for your individual needs.

Applying for the loans or lines of credit can be a quick and easy process. Stop by any of our member centers or apply online 24/7.

For more information on home equity loans or a home equity line of credit, click here.