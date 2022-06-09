Advance Tickets Now On Sale for 42nd Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival in Marquette

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hiawatha Music Co-op and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hiawatha Music Co-op, visit https://hiawathamusic.org/

The Hiawatha Music Co-op is pleased to announce the return of their 42nd Annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival July 22-24, 2022.

All are invited to gather once again for a weekend of traditional music at the lovely Tourist Park campground in Marquette. This family-oriented, music-filled weekend takes place on the beautiful shores of the Dead River Basin.

There are music events and activities for all ages. This year’s music line-up promises to once again please everyone with local, regional, national and international musicians.

The Main Stage on Saturday and Sunday will feature Grammy Award winning-artist Dom Flemons; Grammy nominated musicians The Revelers, as well as old-time Appalachian master artist Bruce Molsky. Joining the mainstage artists will be Midwest Singer/Songwriter Chicago Farmer; Ellis Dyson & The Shambles, playing foot stomping original songs; Damn Tall Buildings, also known as the Carter Family for the millennial generation; and The Quebe Sisters, offering a mix of western swing and Texas style fiddling and harmonies.

Local favorite singer/songwriter Troy Graham; Canada’s finest folk musicians, Allison DeGroot & Tatiana Hargreaves; bluegrass and mountain music from Martha Spencer & Whitetop Mountain Band; plus local favorite dance band, The Westerly Winds Swing Band; all will perform at the weekend festivities as well.

At the Teen Scene, Hiawatha’s teenagers from 13-17, will enjoy music by both The Knockabouts and the Cotton Pickin’ Kids at the “Teens Only” dance on Saturday night. Teens also will have the opportunity to enjoy crafts and other activities.

There will be a “Tween Tent” for youth ages 9-12 with activities and music tailored to their tastes and interests. The youngest Festival-goers will enjoy a busy line-up in the Children’s Area, with child-friendly crafts and activities, including the return of Papa Crow, Lake Effect, Corinne Rockow, Fox & Branch, Lunappi, Troy Graham, Roberta Shalifoe, Frank Youngman and the Yooptone Musical Petting Zoo.

Workshops of all kinds will be offered throughout the weekend. Attendees also are encouraged to bring instruments and voices to join in with Main Stage and local musicians at the workshops and informal jam sessions at the Fest.

The Children’s Parade, featuring Frank Youngman and the children’s homemade instruments, will kickoff the final evening of music Sunday afternoon.

Changes to this year’s festivities include the sale of wristbands rather than tickets. This will reduce the need to stop by the Gate Ticket Tent to exchange tickets for wristbands.

Another change is the location of the Gate Ticket Tent and off-site parking. The Northern Michigan University Jacobetti Center will not be available this summer for parking due to construction. The Kauffman Sports Complex, just north of the Jacobetti Center on County Road 550, will serve as our location for the Gate Ticket Tent, parking and shuttle pick up.

A variety of local food vendors also will be on hand to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner fare, plus snacks and beverages. A juried Art Show entitled “Artists in the Round,” will be featured on Saturday and Sunday. The Young Artists Corner on Saturday will showcase our younger artists’ featured creations.

Open camping is available when the gates open at 1:00pm on Friday. On-site parking passes are available for purchase for anyone who is camping; as well as those with Handicapped Tags.

This year’s off-site parking is available at no cost at the Kauffman Sports Complex with free shuttles to and from the Festival grounds. There is also a free shuttle with a trailer to transport camping gear and patrons to the Festival campsites. No pets are allowed. Patrons attending with ADA-trained animals are welcome.

Festival wristbands, camping tags and parking passes will be sold at the Hiawatha Music Co-op Office, located at 1015 North Third Street, in the Village Shopping Center.

Patrons also are encouraged to visit our Co-op website or call (906) 226-8575 during regular business hours, noon to 6pm on Mondays thru Thursdays. Advance tickets will be sold now thru July 14th.

For more information, visit the Hiawatha Music Co-op website at: www.hiawathamusic.org or the Hiawatha Music Co-op Facebook page.