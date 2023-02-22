See You at The Builders Show This Weekend

This weekend, March 10-12, 2023, builders from around the region will gather to attend the The Builders Show, presented by the Home Builders Association of the Upper Peninsula.

Held annually in March at the Northern Michigan University Superior Dome in Marquette, The Builders Show will feature all you need for the next project at your home or business.

Our vendors include those who work in various building-related fields, including contracting, lumber and other building material sales, windows and doors, carpet and other flooring installation, insulation, landscaping, fencing, banks and mortgage lenders, retailers, electricians, sporting equipment and rentals, and realtors, among others. For a list of our 2023 exhibitors, click here.

Below are the dates and times for The Builders Show:

Friday, March 10: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 12: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a cost to attend the show:

Adults and Teens over 12: $6.00

Seniors age 65 and over: $5.00

Children 12 and under: Free

If you have questions about the show, please reach out to The Builders Show Coordinator, Sarah Foster, by email at info@upbuilders.org or call 906-228-2312.

We can’t wait to assist you at The Builders Show! Get directions below.