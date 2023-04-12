Build Your Business, Community and Opportunities with an HBA of the UP Membership

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the HBA of the UP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the HBA of the UP, visit https://www.upbuilders.org.

At the Home Builders Association of the Upper Peninsula (HBA of the UP), we build more than homes. We help build opportunities, communities and your business!

There are so many benefits to becoming a member of the HBA of the UP. Whether you are a business owner, a homeowner looking to rebuild or renovate, or work in the construction and building trades-related industries, the HBA of the UP has something for you!

On the business side of things, the HBA of the UP can assist with skilled worker scouting, referrals, relationship building, insurance, advertising and marketing.

Local HBA of the UP members are also invited to take advantage of many specials and promotions offered to members only. If you have to travel for work, you can save money on car rentals and on some hotel stays. Discounts are also available on gas and auto parts, work wear, embroidery and screen printing, food and drinks, continuing education, and marketing.

Membership perks extend beyond just local promotions. The statewide Home Builders Association of Michigan (HBA of MI) and the National Association of Home Builders (NHAB) both offer specials as well. Some specials and discounts are available for health, dental and vision insurance plans, car rentals, entertainment, computer technology, office supplies, business software, and continuing education.

Read a few member testimonials below to learn more about why you should join the HBA of the UP.

The HBA is a great way to get your name out to construction and related fields of construction management. I have found this is the best way to build relationships with local businesses. I now have the contacts to get answers for anything related to home construction, remodeling and other various related fields such as insurance. The benefits of joining the HBA are countless from gas discounts to local business venue deals along with continued education training. The HBA boasts a great way for contacting reputable businesses that have track records we can stand by. When recommending to prospective customers moving to the area the HBA prides itself in a solid business base of members. I can’t imagine if I didn’t join the association how I would conduct business as efficiently as I do today. - Chris Pesola, Custom Home Builder - Wausau Homes

I have been a member of the Home Builders Association for over 35 years of my professional career. I owe a large part of my success in the building and development business directly because of my involvement. The educational opportunities and business relationships at all three levels Local, State and National and in particular my willingness to consistently get involved, learn and make the best use of these opportunities is the primary reason I am a Member today. - LR Swadley, President - Sunrise Builders Inc. in Marquette

Aside from the great friendships that have been made, I appreciate being able to get together as a collective voice and make our concerns known. Years ago when I needed help with a Rental Code enforcement issue, Lee Schwartz from the MAHB was able to help get Henry Green, Executive Director, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Growth, flown up to Marquette for a deposition. With Lee and Henry’s knowledge and help, our business prevailed. I would never been able to fight this bureaucracy without the Home Builders Association. - Mark Curran, Owner/President - Curran & Company

Learn more and become a member today at upbuilders.org.