Become a Vendor for The Builder’s Show, March 10-12, 2023

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the HBA of the U.P. and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the HBA of the U.P., visit www.thebuildersshow.org.

In just a few months, builders from around the region will gather to attend the The Builder’s Show, presented by the Home Builders Association of the Upper Peninsula.

Held annually in March at the Northern Michigan University Superior Dome in Marquette, The Builder’s Show is looking for vendors.

Exhibitors must be a construction-related business and retail companies must bring construction/building/home-related products. Vendor booths vary in size and design, but must be registered for in advance.

During the show in March, booths will also have the chance to win booth awards. There are four Top Booth Awards: Single, Double, Multiple and New Vendor. From those winners, a Best of Show will be awarded, who will receive a free single booth in next year’s show. Each winner will also receive a plaque to display in their booth all weekend and at their business after the show. Start planning early to win!

Do you have questions about becoming a vendor? Contact Sarah Foster by email at info@upbuilders.org or call 906-228-2312.

Below are the dates and times for The Builder’s Show, March 10-12, 2023:

Friday, March 10: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 12: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We can’t wait to assist you at The Builder’s Show! Get directions below.