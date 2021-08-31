Hunter Douglas window treatments are available at Fraco Concrete Products

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fraco and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fraco, visit http://fracoup.com/

Most people know Fraco for their top of the line concrete products. What most people NEED to know is that Fraco is also your local Hunter Douglas Dealer.

Fraco Concrete Products Inc offers a large selection of custom Hunter Douglas window treatments, including sheers and shadings, honeycomb shades, shutters, horizontal blinds, vertical blinds, Roman shades, roller shades, and woven wood shades.

Window treatments can go a long way toward boosting your home’s energy efficiency, keeping you comfortable. Without energy-efficient window coverings, a home can lose up to 30% of heating and cooling energy through its windows, according to the Department of Energy. Hunter Douglas is known as the premier creator of high efficiency window treatments. They continue to be innovators in the field and bring fresh new products to the market.

NEW DESIGNER ROLLER DUOLITE® SHADES

You no longer need to decide between light diffusion or room darkening and privacy when choosing your next roller shade. Designer Roller Duolite® Shades from Hunter Douglas set a new design standard with the first-ever double-fabric combination of a light-filtering sheer and a room-darkening opaque liner on a single shade. Enjoy softly filtered light when you want it and privacy when you need it.

PIROUETTE® WINDOW SHADINGS NOW WITH CLEARVIEW® SHEERS

Pirouette® Window Shadings have soft horizontal fabric vanes that float on a sheer backing, allowing you to achieve infinite combinations of light control, privacy and view-through. With the new Pirouette® ClearView® Shadings, you can maximize those views: They have a specialized sheer that offers a clear view to the outside while transforming the light inside into a comforting glow.

NEW SEA-TEX™ SCREEN SHADES MADE FROM OCEAN PLASTIC

Hunter Douglas has partnered with Bionic®, a mission driven material engineering company that has established coastal recycling infrastructure in developing nations, to fabricate a yarn that is engineered from recovered coastal and marine plastic. This yarn is the key ingredient for Hunter Douglas’ new GreenScreen® Sea-Tex™ screen shade fabric.

The new Sea-Tex fabrics are exclusive to Hunter Douglas’ Designer Screen Shades product line, and they are available in five neutral tones, each with a 3% openness.

These are just a few of the amazing new products that Hunter Douglas offers and you can find them all right here at Fraco Concrete Products!

