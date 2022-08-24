Wrap UP Your Summer at the Dickinson County Fair

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dickinson County Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dickinson County Fair, visit https://dickinsoncountyfair.com.

It’s time to wrap up the summer at the 112th Annual Dickinson County Fair in Norway Sept. 1-5, 2022!

Come enjoy the tradition and family entertainment that the Annual Dickinson County Fair is sure to provide! The fair is a fun-filled, learning environment and experience where young family members can learn about and experience what agriculture is and how it is the basis of our very existence.

Starting this year, we will return to a 4-H Youth Fair, allowing the kids to participate in a structured and enriching environment.

At the biggest little fair in the U.P., we have a wonderful line-up of daytime and evening events!

Wednesday, Aug. 31 - Preview Day - Animal Entries accepted

Thursday, Sept. 1 - Exhibitor Day - Wumpa and Local Truck Pull

Friday, Sept. 2 - Youth Day - Tractor Pull, Lumberjack Show and Demo Derby

Saturday, Sept. 3 - Agriculture Day - Free Concert featuring Next Myle and The Descendants, Pony Pull and Open Draft Horse Pulls, along with a 4:00 p.m. Livestock Auction

Sunday, Sept. 4 - Race Day - Labor Day 100, Brought to you by the Dickinson County Race Association; Annual Fair Fun Dog Show

Monday, Sept. 5 - Senior Day - Lumberjack Show and Go Karts

For the full list of events, click here.

We’ll also have the popular Skerbeck Family Carnival rides, along with vendors, food, beverages, 4-H events and music! Each day, we’ll have Bingo games for all ages.

Join us for Labor Day weekend fun! Admission Tickets ($6) and Fair Passes ($20) are both available for pre-purchase online.

For more information, visit our website, check out the 2022 Fair Book (PDF), or follow us on Facebook and on Instagram.