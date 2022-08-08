Stop the Spread of Invasive Species: Keep Your Off-Roading Equipment Clean

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dickinson Conservation District/WRISC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dickinson Conservation District/WRISC, visit www.wrisc.org.

This summer and fall, as you hit the trails on your ATVs and ORVS, wipe’em off before your ride and wipe’em out after the ride!

At the Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition (WRISC) and Dickinson Conservation District, we want to prevent the spread of invasive species in the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. Part of this is reminding residents and visitors to clean their ATVs and ORVs to stop the spread.

Invasive species are plants, animals, and microorganisms that are not native to a particular area. They are also species that are capable of causing severe damage in areas outside their normal range, harming the economy, the environment, or human health once they become established.

Since many invasive species can hitch a ride on your ATV and necessary safety gear, it’s so important to clean everything before you start up your machine, and after the ride, before you pack up to head home for the day. Taking these steps can prevent so much environmental damage.

Being aware of these pathways of spread, like the off-roading trails, can help us reduce the risk of accidentally moving harmful invasive species. By learning how to inspect and clean our belongings, we can begin to reduce the chance of accidentally spreading something that could harm the natural places that we cherish.

So much of the long-distance spread of invasive species comes from people simply enjoying the great outdoors, so do your part to stop the spread. Remember, when recreating on your ATVs and ORVs, wipe’em off before your ride and wipe’em out after the ride!

Want to learn more about how you can help prevent the spread of harmful invasive species? Visit WRISC online or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.