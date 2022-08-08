Stop Invasive Species in Your Wake: Clean Your Boat Before Going In, After Coming Out

This summer and fall, as you go to the water for fishing and water sport fun, don’t forget to clean your boat and gear. Stop invasive species in your wake.

At the Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition (WRISC) and Dickinson Conservation District, we want to prevent the spread of invasive species in the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. Part of this is reminding residents and visitors to clean their boats before going into the water and after coming out.

Invasive species are plants, animals, and microorganisms that are not native to a particular area. They are also species that are capable of causing severe damage in areas outside their normal range, harming the economy, the environment, or human health once they become established.

Since many invasive species can hitch a ride on your boat and gear, it’s so important to clean everything before you put the boat into the water, and after you pull the boat out for the day.

Being aware of these pathways of spread can help us reduce the risk of accidentally moving harmful invasive species. By learning how to inspect and clean our belongings, we can begin to reduce the chance of accidentally spreading something that could harm the natural places that we cherish.

So much of the long-distance spread of invasive species comes from people simply enjoying the great outdoors, so do your part to stop the spread. Remember, stop invasive species in your wake. Clean your boat and gear before going into the water and after coming out.

Want to learn more about how you can help prevent the spread of harmful invasive species?