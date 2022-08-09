Stop Invasive Species in Your Tracks: Clean Your Boots and Hiking Gear

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dickinson Conservation District/WRISC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dickinson Conservation District/WRISC, visit www.wrisc.org.

This summer and fall, as you spend time hiking in the outdoors, stop invasive species in your tracks. Clean your boots and gear before hiking in, and after leaving the trails.

At the Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition (WRISC) and Dickinson Conservation District, we want to prevent the spread of invasive species in the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. Part of this is reminding residents and visitors to clean their boots and hiking gear before going into the wilderness and after coming back out.

Invasive species are plants, animals, and microorganisms that are not native to a particular area. They are also species that are capable of causing severe damage in areas outside their normal range, harming the economy, the environment, or human health once they become established.

Since many invasive species can hitch a ride on your boot treads, walking sticks and other gear, it’s so important to clean everything before you go and as you ready to head home.

Being aware of these pathways of spread, like our boot treads, can help us reduce the risk of accidentally moving harmful invasive species.

By learning how to inspect and clean our belongings, we can begin to reduce the chance of accidentally spreading something that could harm the natural places that we cherish.

So much of the long-distance spread of invasive species comes from people simply enjoying the great outdoors, so do your part to stop the spread. Remember to stop invasive species in your tracks. Clean your boots and gear before hiking in, and after leaving the trails.

Want to learn more about how you can help prevent the spread of harmful invasive species? Visit WRISC online or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.