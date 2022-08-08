Prevent the Spread of Invasive Species: Buy Local. Burn Local.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dickinson Conservation District/WRISC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dickinson Conservation District/WRISC, visit www.wrisc.org.

This summer and fall, as you load up and head to camp, don’t pack the firewood! Buy local. Burn local.

At the Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition (WRISC) and Dickinson Conservation District, we want to prevent the spread of invasive species in the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. Part of this is reminding residents and visitors to not move firewood from place to place, especially over long distances. Tree-killing insects and diseases can be found in or on firewood.

Invasive species are plants, animals, and microorganisms that are not native to a particular area. They are also species that are capable of causing severe damage in areas outside their normal range, harming the economy, the environment, or human health once they become established.

Since many invasive species can travel in firewood, please don’t move it! Use downed trees near your camp, or buy it locally where you are. No exceptions!

Even experts can’t always see a couple of pin-head sized insect eggs, or microscopic fungus spores, in a pile of chopped wood. These tiny, practically invisible threats are enough to destroy an entire ecosystem.

Never assume wood that “looks safe” is okay to move, as it is next to impossible for anyone to inspect firewood that closely. Remember, this can help prevent any transmission of invasive species.

So much of the long-distance spread of these tree-killing insects and diseases comes from people simply enjoying the great outdoors, so do your part to stop the spread. Remember, please don’t move firewood. Buy local. Burn local.

