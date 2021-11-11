Get Tickets NOW for the Dickinson Area Community Foundation Spectacular Wizarding World Event!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dickinson Area Community Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dickinson Area Community Foundation, visit https://www.dickinsonareacommunityfoundation.org/

Suitable for kids and adults alike! Join Dickinson Area Community Foundation for a magical evening at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. This interactive dining experience features all of your favorite (and not-so-favorite) characters from the films. You can get your wand at Ollivanders, check out the Potions classroom, visit Moaning Myrtle and SO much more...we cannot reveal all our secrets, but the Marauders Map surely will!

Event will be held Friday, January 28, 2022 and Saturday, January 29, 2022. Tickets for this one-of-a-kind, sell-out event are now on sale!

For tickets, buy online or stop by our office - Dickinson Area Community Foundation, 220A East Hughitt Street

The Wizarding World event will be held at the Pine Grove Country Club, 1520 W Hughitt St