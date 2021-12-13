Environment, Education and More: Your Donations Working in Dickinson County

The Dickinson Area Community Foundation (DACF) is putting your donations to good use in Dickinson County and beyond, through programs for the environment, education, services, veterans and more.

What are you most passionate about in your community? How would you like to make a difference?

Support all of your passions through donations to the Dickinson Area Community Foundation.

Environment

If environmental causes are what you wish to support, your donation can plant a seed that continues to grow. Funds are used for organizations like the Dickinson County Conservation District or any other environmental programs in the Dickinson County area.

Education

Donations to education can make a huge impact on scholarships for graduating high school seniors, like those in the DACF’s Endowed Funds.

Like, the scholarship named for Amasa Gibson, which is provided to Forest Park High School graduates pursuing an associate’s or four-year degree.

Or the one for Bill Baciak, which is given to either Kingsford or Norway High School graduates who will be going on to a vocational or technical school in the field of electrical, mechanical, or industrial mechanics.

Service

Maybe your passions are in services offered throughout the community.

Are animals a cause you like to support? Your donations can help operation costs of the Almost Home Animal Shelter.

Maybe you want to see more funds in programming for children. DACF donations support sending children to Bay Cliff Health Camp and operating costs at Camp Batawagama.

What about programs and events in your community? Donations can help support the Braumart Theatre through Friends of the Braumart, the Northern Lights YMCA, or the Menominee Range Historical Foundation, among others.

Veterans

The DACF also has a Veterans Assistance Fund, to help any struggling veterans in the county. The fund provides grants to non-profit organizations that support veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

For good. For ever.

Even smaller donations can make a big difference! The DACF offers mini grants to eligible organizations and groups. The mini grants are available to 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, agencies, or organizations that are affiliated with non-taxable organizations like schools, churches, city governments located or servicing people in Dickinson County and surrounding Michigan and Wisconsin areas.

Support your passions. Whatever you give to the Dickinson Area Community Foundation, will be for good, for ever.

