‘The Way Down Wanderers’ to Play at Crystal Theatre Friday

To close out March, the Crystal Theatre in Crystal Falls will have a GEM of a performance!

The Way Down Wanderers are, in their own words, a five-piece band who “sing like angels but write songs with guts that are unmistakably earthbound.”

Based in Peoria, Illinois, the band plays a variety sound, with bluegrass, roots-pop, jazz, classical, gospel and other influences. Some songs even offer “piano-pounding, jam-band” flair.

Band members include Collin Krause, a lead songwriter and vocalist; Austin Krause-Thompson, vocalist and core writer; jazz percussionist John Merikoski; classical upright bassist John Williams; and banjo player Travis Kowalsky.

“Working in that sweet spot where self-acceptance and rejection of the status-quo collide, the Way Down Wanderers hope listeners can find their own personal applications and understandings of the new songs,” the band’s website says.

The band has received kudos and recognition from many respectable organizations and agencies:

“Somewhere on the spectrum between Old Crow Medicine Show and Mumford and Sons lies the spirited bluegrass-based artistry of The Way Down Wanderers. It is joyful, daring and occasionally sublime.” - Associated Press

“Infectious - there is an energy in this music that brings a smile.” - Peter Churchill, AmericanaUK

“The Way Down Wanderers intricate, hypnotic rhythms call to mind ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ more than bluegrass traditional.” - Rolling Stone Country

The Way Down Wanderers’ show at the Crystal Theatre will be from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31st.

Learn more about The Way Down Wanderers on their website. Get your tickets today to see them at the Crystal Theatre!