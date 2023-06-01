Travel beneath the waves with The Little Mermaid at the Crystal Theatre

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Crystal Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Crystal Theatre, visit https://thecrystaltheatre.org/.

Dive into a magical underwater world with Missoula Children’s Theatre at the Crystal Theatre in Crystal Falls, Michigan! From June 5th to 10th, 2023, be prepared to embark on a captivating journey with “The Little Mermaid” and discover the secrets of life both below and above the sea.

Join Celia, a mermaid with a passion for music, as she ventures to the World Above on her sixteenth birthday. Witness her encounters with ferocious dragons, advancing armies, and a charming and resourceful Prince Charming. This enchanting adaptation of the timeless tale promises to be filled with delightful surprises, delightful tunes, and plenty of laughter.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the remarkable talent of the young performers from Missoula Children’s Theatre. With their vibrant costumes, impressive sets, and boundless energy, they will transport you to a world where dreams come true and wishes are granted.

Remember, tickets for this extraordinary production will be available on the day of the show, so mark your calendars and get ready to be swept away by the magic of “The Little Mermaid” at the Crystal Theatre. It’s an event the whole family will enjoy!

