Join us at the Crystal Theatre for the Red Elvises!

Experience an unforgettable evening of Siberian Surf Rock with the legendary Red Elvises at the historic Crystal Theatre on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 7:00 PM. This is an event that music enthusiasts and fans of unique and captivating performances simply cannot miss.

Led by the charismatic Igor Yuzov, Red Elvises brings together a fascinating blend of influences from Igor’s diverse background. Born in Germany, raised in Ukraine, and educated in Russia, Igor’s journey has been shaped by the vibrant cultures of these countries. Growing up in the former Soviet Union, where rock’n’roll was forbidden, Igor’s rebellious spirit propelled him towards the music he craved. In the early ‘90s, he left Russia and arrived in America with his Folk’n’Roll band, Limpopo, where they were warmly greeted by none other than Ronald Reagan himself.

After winning Ed McMahon’s Star Search in 1993, Igor’s musical journey took a fascinating turn. In a dream, the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, appeared to Igor and urged him to embrace rock’n’roll. Inspired by this encounter, Igor and his Russian friends transformed into the Red Elvises, captivating audiences with their electrifying street performances on Santa Monica’s famed 3rd Street Promenade.

Despite facing opposition from the City of Santa Monica, the Red Elvises’ popularity soared as their infectious melodies and humorous lyrics compelled audiences to dance. Their genre-defying sound, dubbed “Siberian Surf Rock,” is a thrilling fusion that guarantees a night of high-energy entertainment and pure musical joy.

For over two decades, Red Elvises have been on a relentless global tour, sharing their music with fans across the world. They have also ventured into the realms of film and television, showcasing their immense talent beyond the stage.

Don't miss the chance to witness Red Elvises' extraordinary performance at the Crystal Theatre on October 1, 2023, at 7:00 PM.

