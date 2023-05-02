Experience Michigan’s rich folk tradition at the Crystal Theatre!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Crystal Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Crystal Theatre, visit https://thecrystaltheatre.org/.

Step back in time to the rugged and adventurous era of Michigan’s lumber and mining trades. Imagine the hard-working men who braved the dangers and hardships of those industries, turning their pain and experiences into music. These very songs, which were sung throughout the Great Lakes region for decades, were in danger of being lost forever. But thanks to a young song collector named Alan Lomax, they have been preserved for posterity.

And now, you have the opportunity to experience these timeless songs live at the Crystal Theatre in Crystal Falls, Michigan. On Friday, June 23rd at 7:00 p.m., join us for an unforgettable evening of folk music and storytelling tradition from Michigan’s early statehood.

In 1938, Alan Lomax embarked on a mission to document the folk tradition of Michigan and Wisconsin. For three months, he traveled the region, conducting interviews and recording sessions with local musicians and storytellers. The result of his efforts is an impressive collection of hundreds of vinyl field recordings, photographs, and even some black-and-white video clips. Together, they form the largest single collection of Michigan’s early statehood folk music and storytelling tradition.

Now, the Library of Congress has made a large portion of this collection available on their website, giving music enthusiasts and history buffs alike the opportunity to experience the rich cultural heritage of Michigan. And for one night only, you can witness these songs come to life on stage at the Crystal Theatre.

From haunting ballads to toe-tapping dance tunes, these songs offer a glimpse into the lives of the hard-working people who built the state we know today. Don’t miss this chance to be a part of history and immerse yourself in the folk tradition of Michigan. Get your tickets now for Friday, June 23rd at 7:00 p.m. at the Crystal Theatre in Crystal Falls, Michigan.