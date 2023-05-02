The Crystal Theatre presents The Blooze Brothers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Crystal Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Crystal Theatre, visit https://thecrystaltheatre.org/.

The Crystal Theatre in Crystal Falls, MI is proud to present The Blooze Brothers, a high-energy tribute band dedicated to recreating the music, style, and moves of the original Blues Brothers. The event is scheduled for Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM.

The group consists of eight talented musicians, complete with a horn section, who perform all of the Blues Brothers’ greatest hits. The concert promises to be a night of non-stop dancing and entertainment for music lovers of all ages. Whether you’re a die-hard Blues Brothers fan or simply looking for a fun night out, The Blooze Brothers are sure to impress.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online via the theatre’s website, by phone, or in person at The Crystal Theatre Box Office. General admission tickets are priced at $25, while VIP seating tickets, which include a meet-and-greet with the band, are priced at $35.

The Crystal Theatre is a historic venue located in the heart of downtown Crystal Falls. The theatre has a long history of hosting world-class events, and The Blooze Brothers are sure to be a welcome addition to its roster. Local lodging options are available for those who may be traveling to attend the event.

Overall, The Blooze Brothers promises to be a night of fun, energy, and great music at The Crystal Theatre, a venue with a rich history of hosting world-class events. Don’t miss your chance to see this amazing tribute band in action on July 21, 2023.