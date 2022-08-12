Crystal Gayle coming to the Crystal Theatre stage on Aug 20th

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crystal Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Crystal Theatre, visit https://thecrystaltheatre.org/

After a two-year wait due to the pandemic, Crystal Gayle will finally take the Crystal Theatre stage. One of the most popular female country singers of her era, Gayle will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

Her awards include a Grammy, 22 number one country singles, 34 top ten singles, five Academy of Country Music Awards, two Country Music Association Awards and three American Music awards. She was also inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2017 by her sister Loretta Lynn.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW! SELLING FAST! The $55 and $30 tickets are already sold out!

Advance-priced tickets are not available on the day of a show. You can also purchase tickets in person from any of our retail partners during their regular business hours prior up to 48 hours prior to a show.