Mask Up Mqt! We are in this Together

It is the responsibility of us all to keep our community members safe from Covid-19. "Mask Up Marquette!" As the Covid-19 Vaccine is in the beginning stages of distribution, remember to continue to follow these prevention measures:

• Stay home if you feel sick,

• Wear face masks in shared spaces,

• Maintain a minimum six-foot distance from others,

• Use good personal hygiene and wash hands frequently,

• Avoid crowded spaces,

• Sanitize touch points,

• When the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to you, please get vaccinated to protect your community and yourself.

www.maskupmqt.org is the local resource for information regarding Covid-19. Find answers to frequently asked questions, including self-isolation and quarantine scenarios and the anticipated vaccine distribution timeline for Marquette County residents.

Please visit www.maskupmqt.org for more information.

CONTACT- Patrick L. Jacuzzo, Director of Environmental Health/Public Information Officer, 906-475-9977