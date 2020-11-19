Mask Up Mqt! We are in this Together

Mask Up Mqt! We are in this Together

Sponsored - It is the responsibility of us all to keep our community members safe from Covid-19. “Mask Up Marquette!” As Covid-19 fatigue sets in and the holiday season nears, remember to act on the following prevention measures and make them habitual throughout this winter season:

Stay home if you feel sick

Wear face masks in shared spaces

Maintain a minimum six-foot distance from others

Use good personal hygiene and wash hands frequently

Avoid crowded spaces

Sanitize touch points

Limit holiday gatherings to the members of your household if at all possible. Avoid gathering with more than one additional household.

www.maskupmqt.org is the local resource for information regarding Covid-19. As we see Covid-19 case numbers and hospitalizations soar, it is more important now than ever to stay vigilant with key preventative measures to slow the spread of the virus as we enter the winter season.

Please visit www.maskupmqt.org for more information.

CONTACT- Patrick L. Jacuzzo, Director of Environmental Health/Public Information Officer, 906-475-9977