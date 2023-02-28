Therapists needed for summer kid’s camp in Big Bay

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bay Cliff Health Camp and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bay Cliff Health Camp, visit https://baycliff.org.

Seeking to enrich your life and make a real difference this summer? Look no further than Bay Cliff Health Camp, a therapy and wellness center dedicated to changing the lives of people with disabilities in a camp setting. Bay Cliff’s flagship program is a seven-week summer therapy camp serving children with disabilities ages 3-17, where campers have access to physical, speech, and occupational therapy. They work towards goals of increased independence in an environment that provides structure and compassion.

Previous therapists believe Bay Cliff stands out for its ability to make the children a central focus of every single part of camp life.

“From administration, kitchen staff, counselors, therapists, to maintenance, the core value of camp is creating a magical experience for children. I have worked as a maintenance aid, counselor, and therapist and I know that across these positions my main goal was to make Bay Cliff a better place for children and a place children are excited to come back to,” says Nick Stocker, Speech Language Pathologist.

Bay Cliff is an ideal setting for addressing therapy goals because every aspect of camp is approached as potential therapy.

“Bay Cliff is a place where campers have the freedom and safety to try new things, make mistakes, and learn, knowing that they are surrounded by a supportive community,” says Colleen Hawke, Speech Language Pathologist.

“The campers are challenged to try new things and are encouraged by their peers to develop new abilities. The relationships built at camp are unlike any other therapy setting and I believe this allows for building better therapeutic connections,” says Tori Grovas, Occupational Therapist.

Bay Cliff’s camp environment is inherently child centered which allows therapists to help campers meet their goals in an engaging way. Children are challenged to make new connection and try new things, which provides motivation that can be difficult to find in a traditional therapy setting.

“Unlike a school, outpatient, or traditional camp setting, the drive to make Bay Cliff fun and exciting is crucial because these children are spending 2 months of their lives away from home. This creates a bond between staff and campers that is unlike any I have experienced working in other health care settings,” says Stocker.

Becoming a part of the Bay Cliff family changes you for the better, and that positive change is something that stays with you for life. During your time helping campers achieve your therapy goals you find yourself discovering a missing ingredient to the best version of yourself: The Bay Cliff Spirit.

“Bay Cliff is a very special place for me. I started out as a Unit 1 counselor for two summers (2017 and 2018) and it solidified that working with kids with disabilities was what I was meant to do with my life. It is so rewarding to see kids learn how to communicate with others, gain independence in advocating for their own needs, and building skills to start new friendships. I came back as a speech therapist in 2022 and will be back again for 2023,” says Hawke.

Bay Cliff’s Children’s Summer Therapy Camp Staff are employed from June 11-August 6, 2023 (Leadership staff arrive early on June 7, and stay through the end of camp). This includes a week of orientation prior to the campers’ arrival.

Apply now to take the first step towards discovering the Bay Cliff Spirit. Learn about summer camp counseling employment opportunities on the Bay Cliff website. For questions or to apply, contact Executive Director Clare Lutgen at clutgen@baycliff.org.