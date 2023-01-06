Summer camp job offers life altering experience and opportunities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bay Cliff Health Camp and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bay Cliff Health Camp, visit https://baycliff.org.

College students and other young adults looking for fulfillment and to make lifelong memories can find both by working at Bay Cliff Health Camp in Big Bay this summer.

Past camp counselors share those memories and pass that desire to help others to new counselors, like Eric.

“I started working at Bay Cliff because my [Resident Advisor] my freshman year at Central [Michigan University], she just talked about camp all the time, and would talk about traditions,” says Camp Counselor, Eric.

Bay Cliff is a year-round, nonprofit therapy and wellness center for children and adults with disabilities. Bay Cliff’s flagship program is a seven-week, summer therapy camp session serving children with disabilities. The children work towards goals of increased independence and living a fuller life.

“One of my campers, he uses forearm walking crutches as a mobility aid. When his parents came to pick him up, he wanted to walk from the unit, down to the office,” Eric recalls. “And we’d get about 20 feet away, and he picked [his crutches] up and he walked right into his mom’s arms and gave her a big hug, and it was great. That was one of my favorite experiences.”

At Bay Cliff, lifelong friendships built on love, acceptance and kindness are made. One counselor said, “By the end of camp, I could confidently say that I developed a loving and meaningful relationship with each of my campers.”

You might even learn something about yourself along the way.

“The kids made me realize that I have more love and patience than I thought possible, and this is what makes the job so fun and easy,” said one camp counselor. “You can’t help but smile, even on the tough days.”

Becoming a part of the Bay Cliff family changes you for the better, and that positive change is something that stays with you for life. One camp counselor said, “To say last summer was life changing would be an understatement. Before I even left camp at the end of the summer, I knew I wanted to return.”

Bay Cliff’s Children’s Summer Therapy Camp Staff are employed from June 11-August 6, 2023 (Leadership staff arrive early on June 7, and stay through the end of camp). This includes a week of orientation prior to the campers’ arrival.

Working at Bay Cliff can also benefit your future career, by help to:

Build your resume

Learn problem solving skills

Learn to work as a team with others

Earn more scholarships

Gain real-life work experience

Bring the spirit of Bay Cliff into your life!

“The experiences sneak up on you and you don’t realize just how much Bay Cliff means to you until you realize your first summer is coming to an end,” said one 2022 counselor.

Apply now to bring joy and a sense of joy and fulfillment to your summer 2023 memories! When asked about being a summer camp counselor at Bay Cliff, Eric says, “It was one of the best decisions I had ever made. It was a good time.”

Learn about summer camp counseling employment opportunities on the Bay Cliff website. For questions or to apply, contact Clare Lutgen at clutgen@baycliff.org.