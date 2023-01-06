College Students Find True Fulfillment With Summer Camp Jobs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bay Cliff Health Camp and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bay Cliff Health Camp, visit https://baycliff.org.

College students and other young adults looking for fulfillment and to make lifelong memories can find both by working at Bay Cliff Health Camp in Big Bay this summer.

Past camp counselors share those memories and pass that desire to help others to new counselors, like Eric.

“I started working at Bay Cliff because my [Resident Advisor] my freshman year at Central [Michigan University], she just talked about camp all the time, and would talk about traditions,” says Camp Counselor, Eric.

Bay Cliff is a year-round, nonprofit therapy and wellness center for children and adults with disabilities. Bay Cliff’s flagship program is a seven-week, summer therapy camp session serving children with disabilities. The children work towards goals of increased independence and living a fuller life.

“One of my campers, he uses forearm walking crutches as a mobility aid. When his parents came to pick him up, he wanted to walk from the unit, down to the office,” Eric recalls. “And we’d get about 20 feet away, and he picked [his crutches] up and he walked right into his mom’s arms and gave her a big hug, and it was great. That was one of my favorite experiences.”

There are a number of open positions for employment at Bay Cliff’s Summer Camp. This includes camp counselors, lifeguards, and instructors for activities, nature, performing arts, and recreation. Leadership staff positions include a program coordinator, teen coordinator and unit leaders.

Professional staff positions are also available, including licensed OTs, PTs, SLPs, music therapists, and nurses.

And at Bay Cliff, supporting staff roles also play a big part in the success of our summer camp. Positions include a dining room supervisor, kitchen and dish staff (bakers and cooks), laundry and housekeeping staff, maintenance personnel and a secretary. Positions as a dining room aid (Hopper) and a laundry/housekeeping aide are available to those under the age of 18.

Bay Cliff’s Children’s Summer Therapy Camp Staff are employed from June 11-August 6, 2023 (excluding leadership staff, who arrive June 7). This includes a week of orientation prior to the campers’ arrival.

Apply now to bring joy and a sense of fulfillment to your summer 2023 memories! When asked about being a summer camp counselor at Bay Cliff, Eric says, “It was one of the best decisions I had ever made. It was a good time.”

But, Bay Cliff doesn’t only offer seasonal summer employment. There are also year-round opportunities available. Current open positions include a Therapy Director and a Housekeeper.

Learn about year-round and seasonal employment opportunities on the Bay Cliff website. For questions or to apply, contact Clare Lutgen at clutgen@baycliff.org.