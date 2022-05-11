Baraga County Hosting Lake Trout Festival & Keweenaw Bay Fishing Tournament June 11th

Sponsored - L’Anse, Mich. – The Baraga County Lake Trout Festival & Keweenaw Bay Classic Fishing Tournament is being held on Saturday, June 11th in L’Anse, Mich.

Lake Trout Festival:

Family-oriented Baraga County Lake Trout Festival is free and includes Trout Walk and Trout Runs, Brookies Kids Race and a 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament all sponsored by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC).

There also will be a Kids Carnival, Kids Fishing Pond, Coloring Contest, Pie Eating Contest, Duck Pluck Raffle, Coin Toss and Karaoke Stage all sponsored by various area businesses and organizations.

For a complete list of the Schedule of Events and registration information, visit the “Baraga County Lake Trout Festival June 11, 2022″ Facebook Page.

Keweenaw Bay Classic Fishing Tournament:

There is a pre-fish tournament on June 10th, if you sign up before June 9th at one of the business registration points. You can sign up for the tournament on June 10th from 5-6pm at the L’Anse Meadowbrook Ice Rink.

Then at 6pm there is a mandatory Pre-Fishing Meeting for all tournament participants captions. Four people max per boat. Tournament registration fees are $150 per boat for one fishing category, or $200 per boat for two fishing categories.

This year’s fishing tourney, which runs from 5:00am to 3:00pm, is being sponsored by the Baraga County Next Gen Team. There is a 100% payout, plus guaranteed award money, and many donated door prizes from area businesses.

First place Lake Trout Boat and first place Salmon Boat will be awarded $2,500 per team, while second place prizes for each category are $1,000 per team.

Several other cash prizes also will be awarded. For a complete list of prizes and registration information, visit the “Baraga County Next Gen Team” Facebook Page.

The L’Anse Area Schools Foundation also is hosting a Fish Boil Fundraiser from 3:00 to 6:00pm on Saturday, June 11th at Scotty’s Pub (formerly the V.F.W. building).

The dinner is $15 and includes a fresh fish boil, corn, potatoes, coleslaw, and dinner roll. A limit of 200 tickets will be sold and prices at the door will be $20.

Tickets are available at the Baraga County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Baraga County Chamber of Commerce or by contacting the L’Anse Area Schools Foundation at (906) 282-2823.

For more information regarding the Baraga County Lake Trout Festival, please contact the Baraga County Convention & Visitors Bureau at (906) 524-7444 or visit http://laketroutfestival.com/.

Keweenaw Bay Classic Fishing Tournament information also can be obtained by contacting Chase Palosaari at (906) 370-9034 or Steve Koski at (906) 395-1282.