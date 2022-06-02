Baraga County Hosting Lake Trout Festival & Keweenaw Bay Fishing Tournament June 11th

Sponsored - L’Anse, Mich. – The Baraga County Lake Trout Festival & Keweenaw Bay Classic Fishing Tournament are being held on Saturday, June 11th in L’Anse, Mich.

Lake Trout Festival:

Family-oriented Baraga County Lake Trout Festival is free and includes Trout Walk and Trout Runs, Brookies Kids Race and a 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament all sponsored by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC).

There also will be a Kids Carnival, Kids Fishing Pond, Coloring Contest, Pie Eating Contest, Duck Pluck Raffle, Coin Toss and Karaoke Stage all sponsored by various area businesses and organizations.

For a complete list of the Schedule of Events and registration information, visit the “Baraga County Lake Trout Festival June 11, 2022″ Facebook Page.

Keweenaw Bay Classic Fishing Tournament:

There is a pre-fish tournament on June 10th, if you sign up before June 9th at one of the business registration points. You also can sign up for the tournament on June 10th from 5-6pm at the L’Anse Meadowbrook Ice Rink.

Then at 6pm there is a mandatory Pre-Fish Meeting for all tournament participants captions. There is a four person maximum per boat.

Tournament registration fees are $150 per boat for one fishing category, or $200 per boat for two fishing categories.

This year’s fishing tourney, which runs from 5:00am to 3:00pm, is being sponsored by the Baraga County Next Gen Team. There is a 100% payout, plus guaranteed award money, and many donated door prizes from area businesses.

The first place Lake Trout Boat and first place Salmon Boat each will be awarded $2,500 per team, while second place prizes for each category are $1,000 per team.

Several other cash prizes also will be awarded. For a complete list of prizes and registration information, visit the “Baraga County Next Gen Team” Facebook Page.

The L’Anse Area Schools Foundation also is hosting a Fish Boil Fundraiser from 3:00 to 6:00pm on Saturday, June 11th at Scotty’s Pub (formerly the V.F.W. building). The dinner is $15 and includes a fresh fish boil, corn, potatoes, coleslaw, and dinner roll.

A limit of 200 tickets will be sold and prices at the door will be $20. Tickets are available at the Baraga County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Baraga County Chamber of Commerce or by contacting the L’Anse Area Schools Foundation at (906) 282-2823.

For more information regarding the Baraga County Lake Trout Festival, please contact the Baraga County Convention & Visitors Bureau at (906) 524-7444 or visit http://laketroutfestival.com/.

Keweenaw Bay Classic Fishing Tournament information also can be obtained by contacting Chase Palosaari at (906) 370-9034 or Steve Koski at (906) 395-1282.